15 simply stunning photos of Liverpool fans on final day of the Premier League season

Liverpool were not crowned Premier League champions despite beating Wolves although spirits were still high among supporters.

Liverpool did not get their dream ending to the 2021-22 Premier League season as their title bid fell just short on the final day.

It proved a dramatic final day of the campaign, with the Reds having to come from behind to defeat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield.

But there was also to be twists and turns at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City fighting back from two goals down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and be crowned champions for successive years.

Still, there was immense pride among Kopites throughout the afternoon, with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup already in the trophy cabinet.

Fans were in buoyant mood throughout the afternoon - from welcoming in the team bus hours before kick-off, throughout the game and when Jurgen Klopp and his troops conducted a lap of honour.

And with the Champions League final against Real Madrid taking place in Paris on Saturday, there’s still much to look forward to.

1. Liverpool fans welcome in the team bus before kick-off Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

