19 brilliant photos of Liverpool fans as 53,275 watch Tottenham thriller - photo gallery

Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 to leapfrog the Londoners in the Premier League table and keep alive their hopes of a top four finish.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Apr 2023, 19:42 BST

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 after a bonkers finish at Anfield that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side moved up into fifth in the Premier League to become the main challengers for the Champions League places.

Goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put the Reds 3-0 up after just 15 minutes and it looked like the home side would cruise to victory on a leisurely Sunday afternoon.

But a volleyed finish from Harry Kane just before half-time sparked an unlikely fightback from Spurs. Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero both hit the post after the restart and the former raced clear to score the visitor’s second with 13 minutes left.

Former Everton striker Richarlison thought he had claimed a point when his injury-time header made it 3-3 but Liverpool immediately went down the other end and Diogo Jota slotted the winner past Fraser Forster to send the home fans wild.

Liverpool Fans go mad at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

1. Liverpool fans

Liverpool Fans go mad at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

2. Liverpool fans

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool fans walk past a house decorated for the coronation prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

3. Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans walk past a house decorated for the coronation prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

General view outside the stadium as fans make their way to the match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

4. Liverpool fans

General view outside the stadium as fans make their way to the match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

