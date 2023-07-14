$1bn-worth partner of Liverpool owners FSG responds to retirement rumours

LeBron James, a partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, has declared that he now has no intention of retiring from basketball.

The NBA legend cast doubt over his future in the game last season following the LA Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Speaking at the time, he said: “Just for me, personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

James is the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, has won four championships and has been named Most Valuable Player on as many occasions in his career. Many only regard Michael Jordan above him as the greatest player of all time.

James is now 38 and earlier this year increased his stake in FSG when becoming a lifetime partner. He originally purchased a 2% share in Liverpool in 2011 before converting that to 1% in FSG.

'King James' has made it no secret that he wants to spearhead an NBA franchise in Las Vegas in the future, which is something that is said to appeal to FSG. The Boston-based group already own Liverpool along with Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, National Hockey League outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing in NASCAR and recently acquired a franchise in the new Technology Golf League.

But James insists he's no longer pondering calling time on his playing days and will line up for the Lakers when the season restarts in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the ESPYs, James - who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion according to Forbes - said via ESPN: "When the season ended, I said I wasn't sure if I was gonna keep playing, and I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I'm here now speaking for myself.

"In that moment, I'm asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? Truth is, I've been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple of years now. I just never openly talked about it.