Register
BREAKING
One of the famous fans includes the former James Bond star.One of the famous fans includes the former James Bond star.
One of the famous fans includes the former James Bond star.

20 famous Liverpool fans including sports legends, Hollywood actors & music icons

With Liverpool being a world renowned club, there are a whole host of celebrities who fans of the famous club.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Liverpool stand as one of the most famous clubs in the world with a huge reach across spanning across continents. Fans of the Reds can be found in every corner of the world and a combination of it's rich history and superstar names on the pitch make them hugely popular in the grand scheme of the sport.

Just as with any huge name club in world football, there is quite the pool of famous faces that are genuine supporters of the club. These names vary from sports legends, icons of the music industry, Hollywood stars and many more. Are there any names that surprise you?

The singer recorded a new acapella version of You'll Never Walk Alone.

1. Lana Del Rey, Singer

The singer recorded a new acapella version of You'll Never Walk Alone.

The Liverpudlian has always been a vocal fan and has been seen at plenty of games.

2. John Bishop, actor/comedian

The Liverpudlian has always been a vocal fan and has been seen at plenty of games.

The Harry Potter star was once ‘invited over for a kick-about with Ian Callaghan, Emlyn Hughes and Stevie Heighway'

3. Jason Isaacs, actor

The Harry Potter star was once ‘invited over for a kick-about with Ian Callaghan, Emlyn Hughes and Stevie Heighway'

The Sex and the City star was actually born in Mossley Hill before the family moved to Canada when she was young

4. Kim Cattrall, actor

The Sex and the City star was actually born in Mossley Hill before the family moved to Canada when she was young

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HollywoodHistorySupporters