20 famous Liverpool fans including sports legends, Hollywood actors & music icons
With Liverpool being a world renowned club, there are a whole host of celebrities who fans of the famous club.
Liverpool stand as one of the most famous clubs in the world with a huge reach across spanning across continents. Fans of the Reds can be found in every corner of the world and a combination of it's rich history and superstar names on the pitch make them hugely popular in the grand scheme of the sport.
Just as with any huge name club in world football, there is quite the pool of famous faces that are genuine supporters of the club. These names vary from sports legends, icons of the music industry, Hollywood stars and many more. Are there any names that surprise you?