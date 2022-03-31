It may not be a shock to hear that John Bishop is a lifelong Liverpool fan, but the other famous faces may surprise you!

129 years of Liverpool Football Club has brought fans from all around the world to the Merseyside club.

It is the joint most successful club in English football, and has won more European Cups than any other side in the English leagues.

It was during the 1970s that Liverpool really began to establish themselves as a major force in English and European football, thanks to the efforts of the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Faggan and Kenny Dalglish.

Iconic manager Jurgen Klopp has been keeping that magic alive in recent years, and the success the club has enjoyed has seen its fan base spreads far wider than the city itself.

International actors, singers, politicians and more have all spoken out of their love for the Reds in the past.

Here is a look at some of those famous faces who support Liverpool…

1. Nelson Mandela The former President of South Africa and Apartheid warrior Nelson Mandela met the Liverpool squad in 1994 when the Reds toured the country. John Barnes presented the President with a Liverpool football shirt after which Mandela responded by saying he had been a lifelong fan of the Merseyside team.

2. Daniel Craig Craig was raised in Merseyside and has been a lifelong Liverpool fan. He is said to idolise Steven Gerrard and one match the then captain of Liverpool waited in the foyer at Anfield in order to get a picture with ‘James Bond’.

3. LeBron James In 2011, the basketball legend bought a 2% stake of Liverpool FC with his business partner. He has since gone on to wear a Reds polo shirt during a post-match press conference. James has since gone on to become a minor partner in Fenway Sports Group - the owners of Liverpool. He and his partner, Maverick Carter, became the first black partners at FSG.

4. Dr Dre The American rapper is said to have visited Liverpool in 1988 and became a fan of the club after this. He has followed the club for 20 years and is a long-term admirer of John Barnes. The hip-hop star has also written an article entitled ‘Why I love LFC by Dr Dre’ which can be found on LiverpoolFC’s homepage.