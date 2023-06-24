How many of these famous faces did you know supported the mighty Reds?

Liverpool are on the market for brand new players as they look to bounce back from what was an overall disappointing 2022/23 season. Jurgen Klopp is eager to build on his current team and make it a unit worthy of challenging for silverware once again.

Despite not qualifying for Champions League football next season, Reds fans remain fiercely behind their club and trust the process under Klopp that the only way is up from here. Among the adoring fans are famous faces who you may or may not have known followed the club.

Take a look below at 21 celebrities who have publicly discussed their support for Liverpool at one time or another. Plus, their individual net worth, according to celebritynetworth.com. Are there any names in here you didn’t expect to see?

1 . Jodie Kidd net worth: $3 million / £2.4 million Model Jodie Kidd has dubbed herself a “massive Liverpool fan"

2 . Noel Clarke net worth: $3 million / £2.4 million The actor and director is a lifelong Liverpool fan

3 . Jason Isaacs net worth: $8 million / £6.3 million Jason Isaacs, aka Lucis Malfoy from Harry Potter, revealed he once got invited to have a kick-about with Ian Callaghan, Emlyn Hughes and Stevie Heighway

4 . Johnny Vegas net worth: $10 million / £8 million The St Helens-born comedian and actor has supported the Reds since he was young