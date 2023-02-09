Here are 21 players you may have forgotten played for Liverpool over the years, including an Everton captain and Manchester United icon.
Not every Liverpool player can go onto be a Mohamed Salah or Virgil Van Dijk, there are plenty of footballers who fail to leave a legacy, shine brightly but briefly, or, are better remembered for their achievements at other clubs.
For every Sadio Mane, there’s a Paul Konchesky and so on and so forth. We’re hoping this list can raise some memories of players you saw don a Reds shirt once upon a time - including an Everton captain, a West Ham United legend and the one of the most pivtol fugures in Manchester United’s history,
This list explores 21 players that you may have forgotten played for the Reds; how many do you remember?
2. Mark Gonzalez
36 appearances, 3 goals - The Chilean’s time on Merseyside was short, but he scored the winner on his competitive debut in the Champions League third-round qualifier against Maccabi Haifa, which was a key goal as Liverpool went onto reach the final of the competition last year.
3. Victor Moses
22 appearances, 2 goals - A Premier League winner at Chelsea, his loan at Liverpool was one of six (yes, six) that he ventured on during his nine-year spell with the Blues. Signing during the famous 2013/14 campaign under Brendan Rogers, he struggle for game time as a winger, featuring 22 times as Liverpool fell painfully short of a first Premier League title.
4. Sebastian Leto
4 appearances, 0 goals - Perhaps the strangest case on this list, Leto signed for Liverpool in 2007, but only played four times in two years. He did go on loan for 2008/09 season to Olympiakos, but issues with a permit meant he couldn’t play in the Premier League and he departed in 2009 for Panathinaikos, which closed the door on a very strange transfer.