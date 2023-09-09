Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

22 famous Liverpool fans including sports legends, Hollywood actors, music icons & model

The Reds have supporters in every corner of the world but how many of these famous faces did you know were part of the fanbase?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 9th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST

As one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, Liverpool’s support network stretches all across the globe. Fans of the Reds can be found even thousands of miles away from Anfield and the passion has only grown and spread over the years.

Just like any football club, there is quite a big pool of famous faces who have vocalised their love for Liverpool over the years. Let’s take a look at some of the most high profile celebrities who have gotten behind the Reds, including sporting legends, icons of the music industry, Hollywood superstars, and many more. Are there any names in here that surprise you?

007 is a diehard Reds fan and believes Jurgen Klopp would make a good James Bond

1. Daniel Craig, actor

007 is a diehard Reds fan and believes Jurgen Klopp would make a good James Bond

Lana released an a cappella version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone'

2. Lana Del Rey, singer

Lana released an a cappella version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone'

One of the more obvious ones but John adores his Reds and has done a lot to support charities close to the club

3. John Bishop, comedian

One of the more obvious ones but John adores his Reds and has done a lot to support charities close to the club

The Harry Potter star was once ‘invited over for a kick-about with Ian Callaghan, Emlyn Hughes and Stevie Heighway'

4. Jason Isaacs, actor

The Harry Potter star was once ‘invited over for a kick-about with Ian Callaghan, Emlyn Hughes and Stevie Heighway'

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page