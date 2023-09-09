As one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, Liverpool ’s support network stretches all across the globe. Fans of the Reds can be found even thousands of miles away from Anfield and the passion has only grown and spread over the years.

Just like any football club, there is quite a big pool of famous faces who have vocalised their love for Liverpool over the years. Let’s take a look at some of the most high profile celebrities who have gotten behind the Reds, including sporting legends, icons of the music industry, Hollywood superstars, and many more. Are there any names in here that surprise you?