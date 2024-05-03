In just a matter of weeks, Liverpool will bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp and start a new era at Anfield under new management. For the first time in nine years, a new face will be in the dugout, overseeing what fans will hope to be a smooth transition into this new chapter.

As things stand, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot remains the frontrunner to take over from Klopp at the end of the season and recent reports have claimed the club have agreed deals for him to bring three of his backroom staff with him to Merseyside.

The managerial switch just needs locking in, but how will the squad look under a new manager? Liverpool are expected to make some exciting new recruits under Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, but key players have also been linked with potential exits.

As we monitor the latest reports on the transfer rumour mill, we’ve put together a dream starting XI for Liverpool’s new chapter. Focusing on areas they have been looking to strengthen, here is a potential lineup for the 2024/25 season. Player values consist of either signing fees, reported asking prices quoted by media outlets, or Transfermarkt values.

1 . GK: Alisson Despite some hiccups this season and his injury absence, Alisson remains Liverpool's best goalkeeper in recent years. He signed for the Reds in 2018 for £67 million.

2 . RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid talks of him committing his long-term future to the Reds, the £60 million-rated vice-captain will continue to influence the backline.

3 . CB: Virgil van Dijk The skipper is entering the last 12 months of his contract but little information has emerged over whether he will commit his future to Anfield once Klopp leaves. For the meantime though, we will assume the £75 million signing is staying beyond the summer.

4 . CB: Jean-Clair Todibo Todibo has been the subject of Premier League interest for a while now, having established himself as one of most complete defenders in Ligue 1. At 24, he is one of the more experienced names Liverpool have been linked to, and the Reds need seniority in defence. Nice could be looking for £50 million to part ways with Todibo.