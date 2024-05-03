In just a matter of weeks, Liverpool will bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp and start a new era at Anfield under new management. For the first time in nine years, a new face will be in the dugout, overseeing what fans will hope to be a smooth transition into this new chapter.
As things stand, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot remains the frontrunner to take over from Klopp at the end of the season and recent reports have claimed the club have agreed deals for him to bring three of his backroom staff with him to Merseyside.
The managerial switch just needs locking in, but how will the squad look under a new manager? Liverpool are expected to make some exciting new recruits under Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, but key players have also been linked with potential exits.
As we monitor the latest reports on the transfer rumour mill, we’ve put together a dream starting XI for Liverpool’s new chapter. Focusing on areas they have been looking to strengthen, here is a potential lineup for the 2024/25 season. Player values consist of either signing fees, reported asking prices quoted by media outlets, or Transfermarkt values.
