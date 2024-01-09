Liverpool and Everton are both free to explore their options this transfer window as they look to aid their respective Premier League missions. Any new signings made this month could well give the clubs the boost they need to get over the line.

One of the best things about the transfer market is free signings and there are plenty of players who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Using values and contract expiry dates provided by Transfermarkt, we've put together a list of 23 of the best Premier League players who are now in the final six months of their current terms.

As it stands, these players will be available as free agents during the summer, including Liverpool and Everton stars. Take a look at the list below.

1 . Josh Brownhill, Burnley Transfermarkt value: £15.4 million

2 . Pablo Fornals, West Ham Transfermarkt value: £14.6 million

3 . Lloyd Kelly, Bournemouth Transfermarkt value: £13.7 million

4 . Jorginho, Arsenal Transfermarkt value: £12.8 million