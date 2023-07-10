Liverpool have officially kick-started their pre-season training as they look ahead to what promises to be a thrilling 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Reds fell short of a spot in the Champions League after finishing fifth last time out, but with the transfer window in full swing and pre-season underway, it’s full steam ahead to rectify their mistakes and re-emerge as top four, if not title challengers once again.

Jurgen Klopp was joined by eight players on the opening day at the AXA Training Centre, including Calvin Ramsay, despite the Reds agreeing to loan him out to Preston North End for the upcoming campaign. He will depart for the Championship side at the end of this week.

Fans will also be pleased to see Stefan Bajčetić back in action after he suffered an adductor injury in March, which cut his maiden senior season with Liverpool short. Thiago, whose future at Anfield has emerged as something of a grey area recently, also showed up for day one.

The Spaniard has been tipped as another player to leave the club this summer, however it seems the Reds are keen to hold onto him until next season.

Here are some images from the first day of training in Kirkby as Klopp and his team prepare for a hugely-competitive campaign.

1 . Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the first day back for pre-season at AXA Training Centre on July 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) The boss is in the house.

2 . Darwin Nunez during the first day back for pre-season at AXA Training Centre on July 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Darwin’s feeling the good vibes and ready to get stuck in.

3 . Fabinho of Liverpool during the first day back for pre-season at AXA Training Centre on July 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Good to see you, Fab!

4 . Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the first day back for pre-season at AXA Training Centre on July 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Good to be back, guys?