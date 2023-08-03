The Reds remain eagle-eyed on the transfer window as they look to further stack their squad.

In the wake of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures, Liverpool are shifting their transfer pursuits up a notch. Jurgen Klopp has gone from enjoying his statement signings, to scrambling for new recruits who can fill a now worryingly gaping hole in the midfield.

But there is still plenty of time for the Reds to plug the gaps and soften the blow of what was quite an unexpected exodus. Liverpool remain linked to plenty of potential targets, but the burning question is, who is likely to be headed to Anfield and who should be chalked off the list?

We’ve put together a list of eight names who have been connected with Liverpool in recent weeks, and how likely it is for a move to materialise.

1 . Kylian Mbappé — Unlikely Despite the exciting speculation, Jurgen Klopp himself has said a move for Mbappé probably won’t be happening

2 . James Ward-Prowse — Unlikely The Reds were linked to JWP as he eyes a return to the Premier League but talks have gone quiet and other midfield options are on Klopp’s list

3 . Roméo Lavia — Likely The Reds are determined to land this deal and it’s surely just a matter of time before it’s announced

4 . Nicolò Barella — Likely Liverpool have been linked with the Italian for a while now and there have been fresh updates on the rumour too

Next Page Page 1 of 2