3 players Liverpool could sign in January, and 6 they probably won’t — gallery
Who are Liverpool most likely to sign in the January transfer window?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clubs are now just weeks away from being able to splash the cash on the January transfer window and bring in important new recruits for their season missions.
Liverpool's main focus at the start of the term was to secure Champions League football, but they are now right at the top of the table and with a chance of challenging for the Premier League title. To aid their efforts, Jurgen Klopp and co will soon be turning their attention to the winter window.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since the summer window slammed shut, Liverpool have been linked to a number of new signings, but how many of the rumours will come to fruition? We've put together nine player rumours and predicted whether they are likely or unlikely to unfold.