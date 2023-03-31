A look at some of the most famous Liverpool supporters and their reported net worths.

Liverpool have their fair share of celebrity fans, given their status as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Reds have a long history of success, and a recent history of success, too, with the Anfield outdit returning to the top under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Premier League, Champions League and many other titles. Success and history are key factors in gaining supporters, and they have helped Liverpool gain celebrity supporters aplenty over the years.

With that in mind, we have rounded up 33 of the most famous Liverpool fans, and we have put them in order of their reported net worths.

Take a look below...

1 . Craig Charles Reported net worth - £2m

2 . Laura Vandervoort Reported net worth - £3.2m

3 . Russell Howard Reported net worth - £3.2m

4 . David Morrissey Reported net worth - £4m