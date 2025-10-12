Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in world football with a fanbase that stretches around the globe.

The reach of the club is highlighted when they journey on pre-season tours to various destinations and have no issues selling out stadiums which are located thousands of miles from Merseyside.

It is no surprise that their global reach results in a number of famous faces who support the club. There are of course several famous names from the city who support the Reds but there are several from across the world of sport, TV, film and music who are also huge fans of Arne Slot’s side.

Of course, Liverpool fans have not had an enjoyable time over the last couple of weeks with three-straight defeats in their latest outings. However, fans will be hoping to see things turn around when Manchester United come to town on October 19.

Below are 34 famous Liverpool fans ranked in net worth order. How many do you recognise? And are there any we have missed?

1 . Adam Woodyatt, actor Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2 . Sanjeev Bhaskar, Comedian Reported net worth - £2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

3 . Noel Clarke, Actor Reported net worth - £2.4m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images