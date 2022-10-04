34-goal star forward among seven Rangers players unavailable for Liverpool clash

Liverpool and Rangers team news ahead of the Champions League Group A clash at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to return to winning ways when they host Rangers in the Champions League tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds find themselves in a malaise and have yet to build any momentum this season.

That was epitomised by being held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were two goals behind after just 17 minutes. And despite getting in front in the second half, the Seagulls would net an equaliser when Leandro Trossard rounded off his hat-trick.

Liverpool will be hoping to restore confidence against Rangers in what’s the first competitive meeting in history between the two British clubs.

The Reds have three points in Group A having suffered a sobering 4-1 loss at Napoli before edging past Ajax 2-1 courtesy of a late Joel Matip goal.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been defeated in both of their opening European games against Napoli (3-0) and Ajax (4-0).

But the Ibrox outfit head to Merseyside on the back of thrashing Hearts 4-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (leg), Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both muscle) against Giovanni van Bronckhorst

And the visitors have seven players who cannot feature.

Tom Lawrence has been sidelined since August with a knee issue. The former Derby forward has missed Rangers’ previous six matches and has now suffered a new issue so is unavailable.

John Souttar has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup with an Achilles problem.

The defender has made just one appearance for Rangers since arriving from Hearts in the summer transfer window.

The Gers also have attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi (ACL) and Filip Helander (foot) unavailable until the World Cup is over.

Nnamdi Ofoborh is still unable to play football because of a heart issue.

Meanwhile, James Sands is suspended and cannot be involved.

Kemar Roofe was spotted in training ahead of the encounter - but that doesn’t mean he can be selected.

The Jamaica international has plundered 34 goals since arriving from Anderlecht in August 2020.

