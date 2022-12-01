The Anfield Road End is the latest section of Liverpool FC’s famous stadium to be renovated, but the Kemlyn Road, Spion Kop and Main Stand have all been upgraded over the years too.

The £60 million redevelopment of the Anfield Road End is well underway and due to be completed in time for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

It is the second stadium expansion under current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), following the Main Stand redevelopment, which saw a towering structure loom large above the rooftops in L4 for the first time.

The Anfield Road alterations are expected to increase the stadium’s capacity to 61,000, by adding 7000 more seats to the stand.

Originally built in 1884, the ground has evolved over more than 130 years into one of the most famous stadiums in world football.

Below, we chart that progress using captivating archive images and new photos.

1. Anfield Stadium - 1932 Anfield looked rtaher different when Scottish centre forward Hughie Gallacher scored in front of a packed crowd back in 1932. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

2. Anfield Stadium - 1960 The decorative gable at the centre of the Main Stand roof, designed by Scottish architect Archibald Leitch. (Photo by Len Humphries /Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. Anfield Stadium - 1964 Liverpool fans look on from the stands as captain Ron Yeats carries a paper-mache model of the Championship trophy with his team mates after winning the 1963/64 League Division One Championship. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

4. Anfield Stadium - 1969 Roger Hunt of Liverpool crosses the ball as a packed Anfield looks on. The game against Burnley was notorious for some unusual crowd trouble afterwards in which the visitor's coach was stoned. (Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images)