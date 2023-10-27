4 players Liverpool could sign in the next 12 months, and 5 they probably won’t
Amid the heavy amount of transfer rumours, who will Liverpool actually bring to Anfield?
After a chaotic summer transfer window, Liverpool are already weighing up their options for the near future. They brought in four new midfielders following their engine room exodus, but there are still areas of concern for the club to address as they look to re-establish themselves as Premier League title challengers.
The Reds have found themselves linked to many players over the last couple of months — both household names and rotation players have appeared on the radar, but who will Jurgen Klopp actually make a move for in 2024?
We’ve put together nine transfer links and debated the likelihood of Liverpool signing each one, whether that be in the upcoming January transfer window or later on next summer.