4 players Liverpool could sign in the next 12 months, and 5 they probably won’t

After a chaotic summer transfer window, Liverpool are already weighing up their options for the near future. They brought in four new midfielders following their engine room exodus, but there are still areas of concern for the club to address as they look to re-establish themselves as Premier League title challengers.

The Reds have found themselves linked to many players over the last couple of months — both household names and rotation players have appeared on the radar, but who will Jurgen Klopp actually make a move for in 2024?

We’ve put together nine transfer links and debated the likelihood of Liverpool signing each one, whether that be in the upcoming January transfer window or later on next summer.

1 . Kylian Mbappé — Unlikely Fans may have gotten a bit excited over a fresh link to one of the world’s best strikers, but deep down they knew the likelihood was extremely slim. The Reds are reportedly still interested, but Real Madrid seem the most likely suitors.

2 . André — Likely Liverpool have been monitoring André since the summer and Fluminense said they would consider offers in January, after they had competed in the Copa Libertadores.

3 . Jamal Musiala — Unlikely Liverpool have been heavily linked with the exciting 20-year-old midfielder and are said to be intrigued by his ‘resale value’. However, at £96 million, and Man City also interested, it might be more of a dream than a reality.