40 photos showing the evolution of Anfield over 139 years - including latest photos of Anfield Road expansion
The Anfield Road End is the latest section of Liverpool FC’s famous stadium to be renovated, but the Kemlyn Road, Spion Kop and Main Stand have all been upgraded over the years too.
The £60 million redevelopment of the Anfield Road End is well underway and due to be completed in time for the 2023/24 Premier League season.
It is the second stadium expansion under current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), following the Main Stand redevelopment, which saw a towering structure loom large above the rooftops in L4 for the first time.
The Anfield Road alterations are expected to increase the stadium’s capacity to 61,000, by adding 7000 more seats to the stand.
Originally built in 1884, the ground has evolved over more than 130 years into one of the most famous stadiums in world football.
Below, we chart that progress using captivating archive images and new photos of the ;atest extension to the ground.