With the Brazilian set to leave the club this, the Reds must look towards a replacement.

Liverpool are preparing to replace Fabinho who is nearing a £40m move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

The Brazilian has been a lynchpin in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield since joining in 2018, helping the Reds to win every available trophy during his time at the club. However, he endured a difficult season last year and had to battle some fairly heavy criticism as a result.

But now he is nearing a move away from the club after it was revealed he was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Germay due to the interest from Al-Ittihad. If he departs, it will leave Klopp with a defensive midfield issue as Stefan Bajcetic, 18, is the only the natural player who could feature in that position.

Therefore, recruiting another midfielder following the double acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be sorely needed. A whole host of players have been reportedly linked, varying from young rising talents to more established figures across Europe’s top five leagues.

But who could they sign?

1 . Joao Palhinha Leading the league for tackles last season, it’s safe to say the Portuguese international enjoyed a strong debut season in England. Managing 47 tackles more than second-placed Moises Caicedo, Fulham have reportedly faced a bid of £40m from West Ham and he would certainly be a ready-made Fabinho replacement, ready to step in from day one and make an impact. However, it’s unclear how serious Liverpool about the 27-year-old.

2 . Ibrahim Sangare A player who has featured regularly across transfer rumour websites across the last few summer, the towering midfield presence has played 133 times for PSV and the 25-year-old possesses a strong blend of power, dribbling ability and an eye for goal. He currently has four years left on his current deal and is worth around £30m, according to Transfermarkt.

3 . Florentino Luis This potential move has been picked up on social media by a whole host of fans. Luis, 23, starred for Benfica last season, playing over 45 games and managing the most interceptions in the Champions League. The Portuguese club has a long history of producing quality midfielders, with their last sale being the £105m deal of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea and Luis is being touted as the next big star to make the move from the Portuguese league.

4 . Romeo Lavia A key target over the last two months, the young Belgian shone during Southampton’s hapless season which saw them finish rock-bottom of the Premier League. In what was his first full season in the top-flight, he now finds himself set to compete in the Championship, but the club are not swaying from their £50m valuation, which makes a potential deal difficult, despite interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Next Page Page 1 of 2