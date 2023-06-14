6 questions Liverpool need to answer during the summer transfer window - gallery

Liverpool’s summer rebuild after a disappointing 2022/23 season is certainly going to be an extremely important one for their short and long-term future.

Players have already departed in midfield and attack and there are plenty of squad issues to contend with. However, they are certainly not facing the same issues that the likes of Chelsea or Tottenham are, for example - Liverpool know what they need to deal with and their recent track record with squad building has been particularly strong.

Midfield is an obvious one; James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo have left and the signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is a strong first step for Jurgen Klopp.

There have been rumblings of a defensive signing on top of that, but there’s also decisions to be made on players who have just a year left on their current deals. To reiterate, this summer is very important as they look to rediscover their consistency to once again challenge at the top of the table.

In light of this, we’ve decided look at the six biggest questions that face Liverpool, and Klopp, this summer.

1 . Could Micky van de Ven be a defensive signing this summer? If not, will Liverpool recruit at the back? New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has picked out van de Ven as a potential signing. The defender went viral for his incredible recovery speed of 35.97 km/h, which is faster than Kingsley Coman and Timo Werner for example. Reports have claimed the club are interested in a left-footed centre-back, but they have only been linked with right-sided defenders as of yet. There’s also question marks over Joel Matip, who’s deal expires next summer and will likely move on a free and Joe Gomez, who struggled last season with injuries and form once again. It’s certainly an area that could be improved.

2 . Will Caoimhin Kelleher leave for regular minutes elsewhere? The back-up keeper has proven his ability, especially across the 2021/22 season in which he starred in their Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea. He has been tracked by Brighton and Brentford, who could lose their first-choice keepers and a back-up keeper could easily be sourced for a low fee if Kelleher decides to spread his wings.

3 . Is Khephren Thuram a key target? Emerging as a key target, the Nice midfielder offers a physical presence that is sorely lacking in the current line-up. Representatives have made contact and his father, the French World Cup winning defender Lillian Thuram, is reportedly pushing for the move. Ibrahim Konate has also spoke out on the move and given his blessing and we expect this move to happen in the coming weeks.

4 . Will Kone sign for Liverpool? The 22-year-old is ready to make the step up and is a target for the Reds. He’s also a target for Aston Villa and Wolves, with a price tag set around £35m. His energy and midfield presence is needed at the club after four midfield departures, and we expect more movement on this deal after the international break.