$6bn Qatar takeover bid viewed ‘more favourably’ as Liverpool and FSG watch on

Liverpool’s fierce Premier League rivals are reportedly ‘negotiating granting exclusivity’ for a multi-billion dollar takeover.

Manchester United have been on the market since November. The Glazer family made the decision just weeks after it emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were looking for fresh investment.

But while FSG are only looking to sell a minority stake, the Glazer family could part ways with United altogether. There have been several rounds of bids lodged to The Raine Group - the investment bank conducting the sale of the club on behalf of the Glazers.

The frontrunners throughout the process have been Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sheikh Jassim is keen on a full takeover while Ratcliffe’s offer could keep co-chairman Joel and Avram Glazer on board.

News agency Reuters reports that Sheikh Jassim’s offer - suggested to be more than $6 billion - is viewed ‘more favourably’ by the Glazer family.

The BBC and Sky Sports claim that there is no exclusivity agreement in place yet and negotiations with several parties are ongoing.

Liverpool and FSG are likely to have kept a close eye on the sale proceedings at Old Trafford. According to financial experts Forbes, United are valued at $6 billion while the Anfield outfit are estimated to be worth $5.29 billion. Any potential sale of United could help FSG with a barometer in terms of a price tag for Liverpool.