There are plenty of rumours floating around and fans will be hoping for some late moves.

The end of the January transfer window is upon us, but will there be any deals for Liverpool and Everton?

George Priestman
George Priestman
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The January transfer window has been a quiet one for the two Merseyside clubs, but deadline day could force their hands.

For Liverpool, their business seems to be have been concluded. A brilliant summer spending spree has been complimented by the inclusion of a few young players from the academy to help fill out a strong squad.

In contrast, Everton have had their issues with finances, which has restricted any potential business that they have wanted to do. Loan moves and free agents are viable avenues for the club and deadline day could see them make a late dash in the market.

As we enter the final day of the window, LiverpoolWorld has looked at what potential deals we could see in terms of incomings and outgoings for both clubs.

The defender featured against Fulham but that was only his fourth appearance of the season.

1. Could - Ben Godfrey

The defender featured against Fulham but that was only his fourth appearance of the season.

Despite being on loan at Southampton, he has been targeted by fellow Premier League clubs and he too has struggled for minutes under Russell Martin.

2. Could - Mason Holgate

Despite being on loan at Southampton, he has been targeted by fellow Premier League clubs and he too has struggled for minutes under Russell Martin.

Featuring behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, Chermiti has barely featured since arriving at the club. He has enjoyed success for the U21 side but he needs minutes to develop and a loan move could grant him that.

3. Could - Youssef Chermiti

Featuring behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, Chermiti has barely featured since arriving at the club. He has enjoyed success for the U21 side but he needs minutes to develop and a loan move could grant him that.

Dobbin has been a bright addition to the squad, but he too has struggled for minutes as he is down the pecking order behind Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma. He could be allowed to leave if an offer comes in as he also needs minutes to develop. But Dyche may want to keep him around as their depth isn't great.

4. Could - Lewis Dobbin

Dobbin has been a bright addition to the squad, but he too has struggled for minutes as he is down the pecking order behind Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma. He could be allowed to leave if an offer comes in as he also needs minutes to develop. But Dyche may want to keep him around as their depth isn't great.

