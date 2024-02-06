Liverpool's January window was particularly quiet as they didn't want to enter the market due to the signings they made in the summer.
A strong squad had already been assembled meaning no signings were needed. Plus, the emergence of youngsters such as Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have removed the need for anyone in particular.
Jurgen Klopp is preparing his side for a trophy hunt across four competitions and a deep squad will be needed if they want to have multiple successes. Fortunately, they have welcomed back players from long-term injuries and even without any additions in January, they are well set. Therefore, we've decided to look what problems that have/have not been solved by the January window.
1. Thiago's deal
The midfielder has only just returned after being out of action for over 9 months. However, his current deal expires at the end of season and it's unclear what his future holds as it stands.
2. Organising important loans
The deals they did conduct were loans away from the club. Nat Phillips got another chance to make a name for himself in the Championship at Cardiff and he will eventually be ready to be sold as he looks for regular football elsewhere. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Sending Owen Beck to Dundee
The 21-year-old is highly thought of at the club and he had been experiencing a strong season on loan in Scotland when he was recalled in January. He featured just once and now he's back and will gain a valuable five months on loan again at the same club. With Robertson nearing 30 and Kostas Tsimikas potentially looking for first team football elsewhere, there could be a future for Beck at the club in the first team.
4. Joel Matip
He suffered an ACL injury in December and it's likely that will be his last game for Liverpool. There has been no decision made on whether they will extend his current deal or not, leaving his future up in the air.