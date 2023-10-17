Liverpool will return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Everton at Anfield for the highly-anticipated Merseyside derby. Heading into international break, the Reds sat fourth in the table with 18 goals and 17 points on the board, just three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur .

The Reds’ only loss of the campaign so far came during the controversial clash against Spurs, which they will be eager to avenge moving forward. As the final weeks of the year approach, Liverpool World has taken a look at Jurgen Klopp’s side and highlighted seven key takeaways from their strong season so far.