Liverpool have had to contend with some controversial decisions against them over the past few years.

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s highly controversial defeat to Tottenham over the weekend, a harsh light has been shined on VAR once again.

The Reds were on the wrong end of an awful VAR offside decision, which saw Luis Diaz’s strike incorrectly ruled out for offisde.

Following the game, the PGMOL came out with a statement to confirm that an error had occurred and that Diaz’s goal should have stood - but their words were seen as meaningless to Liverpool fans as a 96th minute winner from Tottenham compounded a hugely frustrating afternoon in North London.

As a result, there’s been a huge uproar from fans and it’s also seen them look back to previous incidents in which they have been hard done by, with some posting compilations of decisions that went against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we’ve decided to collect some of the worst VAR decisions to go against Liverpool in recent years - and there’s been some appalling decision to say the least.

1 . Virgil van Dijk vs Manchester United - 2019/20 Van Dijk rose with David de Gea and the ball fell free, leading to Roberto Firmino firing in a powerful finish. It was then ruled out after the defender was pulled up for his challenge with the keeper.

2 . Sadio Mane offside vs Watford - (2019/20) Another razor-thin offside decision which still looks harsh.

3 . Mane offside vs Everton The former Liverpool forward was deemed to be offside as he broke through and assisted Jordan Henderson for a last-gasp winner over Everton.

4 . Harry Kane on Andy Robertson - 2021/22 The forward flew wildly into a tackle with Robertson which was overly aggressive and reckless, but resulted in just a yellow.