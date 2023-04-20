Nine players across England and Europe who are out of contract this summer and could fit the bill for Liverpool.

Several names have been linked with moves to Anfield already this summer as Liverpool scramble to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently throwing everything they have at their remaining fixtures in a desperate bid to qualify for European football next season. A top four finish is still doable for the Reds but based on their overall run of form in the Premier League this term, it’s a tall ask.

Some major injury blows have impacted Liverpool’s squad but overall, the side looks a shadow of the ‘mentality monsters’ who cruised to the 2019/20 league title.

Club veteran and fan favourite Roberto Firmino is set to depart this summer, and other names on the main roster are also in doubt. If the Merseyside club are to re-establish themselves as a title-challenging side next season, they will need to bring in some new blood when the transfer window opens.

The main area of concern is no mystery — the Reds seriously need to focus on midfield recruitment to help feed the front three. Liverpool were hoping to sign Jude Bellingham to solve this headache, but they have been forced to end their interest due to his hefty price tag.

With the club clearly looking to be a little more savvy with their spending, we’ve put together a list of nine players — including four midfielders — who are out of contract this summer and could be a good fit for Liverpool without having to splash out on transfer fees.

1 . İlkay Gündoğan — Manchester City This would certainly be a surprise move for both parties but it would be foolish to leave such a talent off this list, especially with Liverpool searching for Jude Bellingham alternatives. İlkay Gündoğan’s contract is set to expire with Man City this summer and the Reds are in serious need of a reliable midfielder who can score goals and create chances.

2 . Youri Tielemans — Leicester City Youri Tielemans is another midfielder likely to become a free agent at the end of the season. With Leicester City fighting a relegation battle, the Belgian could be looking to move elsewhere and Liverpool seriously need to strengthen their midfield options.

3 . Adrien Rabiot — Juventus Liverpool have previously been linked with Adrien Rabiot and now they could get their man on a free transfer if they reignite their interest in the French midfielder.

4 . Houssem Aouar — Lyon Another midfielder Liverpool have previously shown interest in is Houssem Aouar. The 24-year-old has become somewhat out of favour for Lyon this season and with his contract running out, the door has cracked open for the Reds to potentially revisit their interest.

