Liverpool will see plenty of changes in the club this summer from the manager to backroom staff to a new sporting director, but how will that affect their squad?

A new manager will bring new ideas and new likes and dislikes for the current set of players, regardless of what is achieved this season. There's a strong youth contingent in the squad which will certainly look different next season. Some players are poised to leave the club at the end of their deals (Thiago, Joel Matip) but there are others who could depart, be it on a permanent deal or on loan.