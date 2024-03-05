9 Liverpool players that will leave this summer and 3 that won't including young stars

Liverpool transfer news: The Liverpool squad will certainly undergo some changes in the summer as a new manager will enter.
George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Mar 2024, 19:34 GMT
With a deep, settled squad of players to choose from, there are still some transfer questions that will need to be answered in the summer.

Liverpool will see plenty of changes in the club this summer from the manager to backroom staff to a new sporting director, but how will that affect their squad?

A new manager will bring new ideas and new likes and dislikes for the current set of players, regardless of what is achieved this season. There's a strong youth contingent in the squad which will certainly look different next season. Some players are poised to leave the club at the end of their deals (Thiago, Joel Matip) but there are others who could depart, be it on a permanent deal or on loan.

Therefore, we've decided to look ahead to the summer to see which players could exit the club.

