Liverpool vs Man Utd team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United are unlikely to be with Marcus Rashford against Liverpool.

United head to Anfield on Sunday having suffered four successive defeats. The Old Trafford side are faltering in 14th place while fierce rivals Liverpool sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Rashford has made plenty of headlines - for the wrong reasons - since Amorim took charge of United. The forward has been omitted from four match-day squads while he was left on the bench for a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United earlier this week.

Amorim was asked if Rashford would be in the squad to face Liverpool but he’s likely to be absent through illness. Head coach Amorim said: "It’s the same situation. At the moment, he’s ill, he’s not training so we'll see in the future but he's like a normal player, then I make a selection so it's the same. I think he's going to be out this week, he's not training. We'll see but I think this week he's out."

Meanwhile, United will definitely be without defensive duo Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof along with midfielder Mason Mount. In addition, centre-back Jonny Evans was not involved against Newcastle so he could also be absent.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could welcome back Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley. The pair have been sidelined for the past month with respective knee and hamstring issues. Both were back in training on Friday but Reds head coach Arne Slot has to weigh up whether they will be ready to be included in the match-day squad and will not want to take any risks.

Joe Gomez is set to be on the treatment table for several weeks with a hamstring issue that he sustained in the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United last week. In addition, midfielder Tyler Morton was not spotted in Liverpool’s session at the AXA Training Session. Morton has missed the past three games after he played 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last month.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Joe is of course not in a good place when it comes to his injury. He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure.

“Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time. So, [I am] curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’ They will train with us today, the two of them.

“For me, I said it before the first fixture and I can say it one more time, they have much better players, in my opinion, than maybe the league table shows at the moment. It's maybe going to take a while for Ruben Amorim to bring this out of the players, I don't know, but they will definitely go up and they are much, much, much better than the league shows at the moment.”