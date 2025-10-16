Liverpool vs Man Utd team news. (Photo by Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Liverpool vs Man Utd team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool return to action after the international break as they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds will do battle against the fierce foes, although Arne Slot will not have too much concern about the sentimental value. Instead, Liverpool’s head coach will want to see his side arrest a run of three successive losses, most recently a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

It is fair to say that the Premier League champions have endured a stuttering start to their title defence in terms of performance. While Liverpool sit second in the table, performances have been below what is required to claim a record 21st English title.

The Reds prepare to face a United side who beat Sunderland 2-0 last time out but are vulnerable. There has been little progression sign Ruben Amorim took over in the Old Trafford hot seat almost a year ago and they have not won at Anfield since 2016.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - out

The No.1 goalkeeper has been troubled with hamstring problems in recent years and is on the treatment table for that very reason. Slot did not give a timeframe on when Alisson could be back but admitted he would likely miss the United game. “I would be surprised if he would be there for the first game after the international break, but from there on, things can go faster or a bit slower,” said the Liverpool boss.

Giovanni Leoni - out

The 18-year-old defender is on the long road to recovery from ACL surgery. He will not play again this season.

Ibrahima Konate - doubt

The centre-back returned from France duty having met up with the squad with a quad issue. Liverpool will want to take no risks with Konate given that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the only other senior options.

Wataru Endo - doubt

The midfielder surprisingly pulled out of Japan’s squad for games against Paraguay and Brazil. Endo had only made a brief cameo against Chelsea and given he’s Japan’s captain, it will have had to be a real issue to not feature.

Ryan Gravenberch - minor doubt

The Netherlands international came off at half-time in his country’s 4-0 win over Finland. Gravenberch insisted it was precautionary but hamstring issues can sometime be worse than initially feared.

Stefan Bajcetic - out

The midfielder is still to make an appearance at any level this season. Bajcetic sustained a hamstring injury during a loan spell at Las Palmas last season that required surgery. He is likely to play for the under-21s before stepping up to the first team.

Man United team news

Lisandro Martinez - out

The central defender is still on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury.

Noussair Mazraoui - minor doubt

The defender has been absent for United’s previous two games. Mazraoui did travel for Morocco duty but was an unused substitute in both games.

Ayden Heaven - doubt

The young centre-half had to be withdrawn representing England under-20s.