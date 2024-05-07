90-goal Liverpool wonderkid who is loved by Antoine Griezmann signs new contract

Keyrol Figueroa celebrates scoring for Liverpool under-18s. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngster Keyrol Figueroa has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has committed his future to the Reds, having been at the club since under-14 level. Figueroa, the son of former Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Honduras defender Maynor, has been prolific since arrived on Merseyside with his mother claiming he scored 90 goals in one season at junior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s in U13 and U14 levels,” mother Sandra Norales told Honduran newspaper Diario La Prensa via Sport Witness. “He’s doing well in his matches, last season he scored 90 goals, they put him with the older ones, but he’s learning. That is good for him,” said Sandra Norales. “He has an average of two goals per game, he’s doing incredible things, really.”

Figueroa has spent much of this season injured but made a goalscoring return from the bench for the under-18s in a 4-2 defeat by Wolves last weekend. He is also a USA youth international, having scored seven times to reach the final of CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in 2023. He also represented America at the Under-17 World Cup.

What’s more, Figueroa has a connection to Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezemann. A report in the Daily Star suggested that Grizemann has been in contact with Figueroa and is somewhat of a mentor.

“Keyrol is amazed whenever Antoine gets in touch. He loves it,” a source close to the Figueroa family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad