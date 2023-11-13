The Liverpool coach served as part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team backroom staff for a period.

Jonathan Robinson, right, alongside Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool youth coach Jonathan Robinson has announced his departure after spending nine years at the club.

Robinson arrived at the Reds from Swansea City in November 2014 as a youth development coach before working his way up the ranks. He became under-16s head coach in May 2020 before having 10-month spell as Jurgen Klopp's first-team analyst between December 2021-September 2022.

Most recently, Robinson served as under-16s head coach and under-21s assistant coach to Barry Lewtas. He worked with players including Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah in the remit but will now move on to pastures new.