'A club like no other' - Liverpool coach confirms departure on social media with heartfelt goodbye
The Liverpool coach served as part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team backroom staff for a period.
Liverpool youth coach Jonathan Robinson has announced his departure after spending nine years at the club.
Robinson arrived at the Reds from Swansea City in November 2014 as a youth development coach before working his way up the ranks. He became under-16s head coach in May 2020 before having 10-month spell as Jurgen Klopp's first-team analyst between December 2021-September 2022.
Most recently, Robinson served as under-16s head coach and under-21s assistant coach to Barry Lewtas. He worked with players including Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah in the remit but will now move on to pastures new.
Posting on X, he said: "Nine years of special people, memories that will last a lifetime and a club like no other… Thankyou to all the players, staff and everyone associated with the club for everything! YNWA."