'A huge loss' - Chelsea confirm hammer £109m double blow amid Liverpool title race

Chelsea have confirmed two defenders will be injured for a prolonged period.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted that Wesley Fofana may not play again this season.

The centre-back has been a key player for the Stamford Bridge side. But he has not made an appearance since suffering a hamstring injury at the start of last month. It had been anticipated that Fofana would only be sidelined for several weeks.

But Maresca, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Crystal Palace today, has confessed that that Fofana - a £75 million signing -- could well not feature again between now and May.

Along with Fofana, Maresca admitted that fellow centre-half Benoit Badiashile will be absent for a ‘long time’. The Chelsea head coach said: “Unfortunately Wes will be out for a very long time. Benoit will be out until at least February. So the only two big updates are on Wes Fofana and Benoit but both are going to be out for a very long time.

"Unfortunately he [Fofana] could be out for the season, yes. We don't know exactly for the entire season but he could be out for part of the season. Every time you ask me about Wes, I said many times I am in love with Wes. Also because Wes is that kind of defender that gives you the chance to press and leave him one vs. one with [Villa forward Ollie] Watkins [on] the whole pitch.

"We did exactly the same when Wes was injured with Benoit, one v one with [Tottenham striker Dominic] Solanke the while pitch and they can deal with that. And it is very difficult to find that kind of defender. Now unfortunately both are injured and we are trying to find different solutions but for sure, for us, Wes is a huge loss."

Chelsea head to Palace aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. As things stand, the Reds have a 10-point lead over the London outfit. It had been reduced to two points only a matter of weeks ago. However, Chelsea have dropped points in their past three games - losing to Fulham and Ipswich Town - while Liverpool have won their three fixtures.

Maresca has insisted on several occasions that his team are not in the title race. And he believes the results over the festive period did not prove his long-standing theory. Maresca added: “I didn't need to wait to lose a game to understand that, this is the reason why, and I always said the same, I would like to tell you.

"We are there because it's something nice, it's not something bad to be in the title race, but the reason why I said it is because I don't think we were ready. We aren't ready, and as I said I didn't need to wait to lose two games in a row to prove myself or you that I was.

"I'm always concerned even when we win games, but I don't think it's bad form, I think it's just analyse game by game, against Fulham we were winning 1-0 until 82-83 minutes and then we conceded two goals. Ipswich probably was not our day in terms of, I don't know how many chances we created, clear chances, but probably their desire not to concede and to win the game was higher than us."