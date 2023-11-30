'A real No.9' - Liverpool coach raves about teenage pair who can't stop scoring

The fledgling duo have been in prolific form for Liverpool under-21s.

Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas saluted 'brilliant' Lewis Koumas after the striker continued his fine season.

Koumas - the son of former West Brom and Wigan Athletic midfielder Jason - was on target in the young Reds' 3-1 loss to Burnley in the Lancashire Senior Cup. He also had a goal ruled out for offisde.

Koumas is still eligible to represent the under-18s yet has bagged four goals and recorded two assists in six appearances at the higher level.

Lewtas admitted putting the ball away is much harder for the under-21s and heaped praise on Koumas. He told Liverpool's official website: “He’s been playing up all season as an under-18 and he’s been brilliant for us. The second goal he scored, it looked onside, so he could have had two brilliant finishes on the night.

“But for him, he’s stepped up early and when you step up, the goals become harder to find. He knows that, but he’s done ever so well for us.”

Jayden Danns is also enjoying a prolific season. The 17-year-old has plundered nine goals in seven appearances for the under-18s and came off the bench against Burnley. Lewtas hinted Danns will now get more chances for the under-21s.

