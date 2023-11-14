'Really talented' - Jay Spearing names Liverpool academy starlet who is 'incredible'

Liverpool under-18 assistant coach Jay Spearing. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Trey’s been fantastic since he’s come in. With everything that was going on between the two clubs, he came into the club late. You’re probably talking into August, maybe into September time, before he joined up with the lads. But since he’s come in, he’s hit the ground running. He’s been a revelation.

“His game understanding for such a young age is incredible. His weight of pass, everything about it. He’s a really talented boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His understanding of the game [stands out]. We’ve given him a lot of responsibility when he’s first come in. Even with him being 16, [at] under-18 level he stands out. He knows how the game should be played, he knows when to speed the game up, he knows when to slow the game down, what pockets and positions to pick up to cause the opposition problems.

“We’ve given him the license to just go and enjoy himself and play. For me, that’s when Trey has been at his best.