'Really talented' - Jay Spearing names Liverpool academy starlet who is 'incredible'
The summer signing has made a strong impact at Liverpool.
“Trey’s been fantastic since he’s come in. With everything that was going on between the two clubs, he came into the club late. You’re probably talking into August, maybe into September time, before he joined up with the lads. But since he’s come in, he’s hit the ground running. He’s been a revelation.
“His game understanding for such a young age is incredible. His weight of pass, everything about it. He’s a really talented boy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“His understanding of the game [stands out]. We’ve given him a lot of responsibility when he’s first come in. Even with him being 16, [at] under-18 level he stands out. He knows how the game should be played, he knows when to speed the game up, he knows when to slow the game down, what pockets and positions to pick up to cause the opposition problems.
“We’ve given him the license to just go and enjoy himself and play. For me, that’s when Trey has been at his best.
“He’s still got a long way to go, loads to improve, but he’s started really, really well. I’m absolutely delighted to see him involved with the first team.”