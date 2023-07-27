‘A shame’ - €25m forward lifts lid on failed Liverpool summer transfer

Julian Brandt. Picture: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Julian Brandt has admitted he would have loved to have played for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were keen on the winger in the 2017 summer transfer window. It was said that Brandt was one of Klopp's preferred choices as Liverpool looked to bolster their attacking options ahead of a return to the Champions League.

But former sporting director Michael Edwards convinced the Anfield boss that Mo Salah was the better option - and that was the deal made.

Salah has gone on to etch himself into club folklore on Merseyside. He's been a key player as six major trophies - including the Champions League and Premier League - have been gleaned while he's Liverpool's all-time Premier League scorer. In total, Salah has netted 186 goals in 304 appearances.

Brandt earned himself a move to Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million in 2019 where he has bagged 30 times in 169 outings. And the Germany international has explained why he did not join Liverpool.

Speaking to The Athletic, Brandt said: "I had that chance to take that next step to join Liverpool, but the time wasn’t right for me.

