And although Klopp has expressed his sadness, he's also 'really happy' Endo is showing his quality. The Liverpool manager told reporters: "I loved this game, I have to say. It’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that’s how it is, it’s fine. What a boy and what a player and very important. At least in January we have to play more or less without him but against Newcastle he is still here. Then the boys leave and then we have to find another way and we will. But for the moment, I am really happy for him. It took him a little bit [of time] that he really showed how good he really is, but now we can see it and I’m really happy about that."