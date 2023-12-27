'A shame' - Jurgen Klopp gutted Liverpool will be without 'very important' player for potentially six games
Wataru Endo caught the eye against after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley.
Jurgen Klopp has expressed his disappointment that Wataru Endo will jet off for the Asian Cup just as he's started to find his Liverpool groove.
The midfielder joined the Reds from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £16 million. And after a slow opening to his Anfield career, Endo has been impressive of late.
In the absence of Alexis Mac Allister, the 30-year-old has started the past seven matches in all competitions. He delivered another eye-catching display in the 2-0 win over Burnley which saw Liverpool move to the summit of the Premier League table.
The Reds now turn their attention to the visit of Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Endo will then head off to the Asian Cup later in January as he aims to captain Japan to glory.
And although Klopp has expressed his sadness, he's also 'really happy' Endo is showing his quality. The Liverpool manager told reporters: "I loved this game, I have to say. It’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that’s how it is, it’s fine. What a boy and what a player and very important. At least in January we have to play more or less without him but against Newcastle he is still here. Then the boys leave and then we have to find another way and we will. But for the moment, I am really happy for him. It took him a little bit [of time] that he really showed how good he really is, but now we can see it and I’m really happy about that."