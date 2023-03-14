Register
‘Absolutely bad’ - Liverpool confirm hammer blow as vague injury time frame given

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid as Stefan Bajcetic is ruled out.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Mar 2023, 19:32 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 19:53 GMT

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Stefan Bajcetic will miss Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid tomorrow.

The midfielder, 18, was absent from Tuesday’s open training session but has travelled to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool have to overturn a 5-2 deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu if they’re to pull off an almost impossible task of reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

But Bajcetic, who has been a stand-out player for the Reds during a breakthrough campaign, will be absent with an adductor injury.

Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: “Stefan, it's a stress response, which is absolutely bad. He doesn't feel a lot, it's only a little bit but he's now out.

“I don't know how long, we just have to let it settle then we'll see when he can come back. Around his adductor.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson has not travelled to Madrid because of illness.

Luis Diaz (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are also sidelined.

