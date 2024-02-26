'Absolutely insane' - Jurgen Klopp blown away by three Liverpool teenagers after Carabao Cup win
Jurgen Klopp hailed the development of his Liverpool youngsters who helped pull them to Carabao Cup glory.
The Reds won the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season after a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley. A triumph for Liverpool was made much more difficult as Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai failed late fitness tests. It meant they joined Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on the treatment table.
Liverpool had a host of academy players on the bench, with Bobby Clark, James McConnell (both 19) and Jayden Danns (18) all coming on to give fresh legs. They helped the Reds get into extra-time and Klopp's men were by far the better outfit in the subsequent 30 minutes - with captain Virgil van Dijk heading home the winner in the dying embers.
Obviously age is not at all in our thought process in that moment. We knew who we [would] take, we knew that we have to build a squad. It was clear that yesterday in training, it was so clear that these are the boys we will take. We needed fresh legs. We needed [that]. It was clear. You can always think [about] who you take off. In the end it's always the wrong one because do we take off Cody [Gakpo] or do we take off Lucho? Do we take off Harvey or do we take off Macca [Alexis Mac Allister]? Do we take off [Wataru] Endo or Macca? Stuff like this. It's clear we have to make changes. In the end, you follow us obviously pretty closely and the development of Bobby Clark... that's really crazy I have to say. The development of James McConnell is absolutely insane, and Jayden Danns has only recently joined us in first-team training. I loved him from the first second; really special. And he comes on today, OK he played in the last game, but he can score two goals in a Carabao Cup final. It's absolutely insane.
And the other kids out there which we could obviously have brought on as well. [Lewis] Koumas and Trey [Nyoni] and stuff like this. Some we left at home, Kaide [Gordon], so it's just nice to partner these boys in these moments. To be the first one, not the last one obviously, but the first one who wants it. The way that the experienced group involves them is pretty special, pretty special. It was wonderful.