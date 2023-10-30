‘Absolutely phenomenal’ - Danny Murphy blown away by Liverpool star this season
Liverpool earned a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Danny Murphy surveyed Dominik Szboszlai’s start to his Liverpool career and declared: he is absolutely phenomenal.
The midfielder joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer transfer window. He’s started every Premier League game to date, with Jurgen Klopp’s side sitting three points off the summit of the table.
In Sunday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Szoboszlai notched two assists. He teed up Darwin Nunez’s 35th-minute strike before his raking pass caused havoc in the Forest defence that allowed Mo Salah to finish with 14 minutes remaining.
Murphy, speaking on Match of the Day 2, has been highly impressed by the rapport Szoboszlai, Salah and Nunez have already struck up. He said: “Szboszlai is absolutely phenomenal. Again, another wonderful performance with and without the ball. Sometimes you see players growing in relationships, you see the fact they enjoy playing with each other and I saw that with Salah and Nunez today.
“When you get Szbosbzlai joining in, it's such an exciting thing to see. Of course, what you want is end product. You want goals, you want assists and any of these three are capable of both.
“I think the Liverpool fans are really excited by this little triangle. It's great to see the players coming in and settling so quickly. There has been such an overhaul in midfield. Gravenberch looks a good player as well, Mac Allister is pulling the strings. Hopefully, they can keep it going and Diaz gets back soon and gets his problems sorted.”