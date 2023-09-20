Register
BREAKING
‘Accept it’ - Jurgen Klopp says if Ryan Gravenberch and Ben Doak will start for Liverpool vs LASK

Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday night.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Sep 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 19:58 BST
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Liverpool Press Conference on September 20, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Liverpool Press Conference on September 20, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Liverpool Press Conference on September 20, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped when asked if he would give some of his Liverpool fringe players opportunities in the Europa League.

The Reds compete in Europe’s second-tier competition this season and begin their campaign with a clash against LASK in Group E tomorrow night in Austria (17.45 BST).

There have been suggestions that Klopp could utilise his squad in the group stage and hand rests to his key players - something he’s rarely done in the Champions League in the past.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if players such as Ryan Gravenberch - signed from Bayern Munich on deadline day for £34 million - and 17-year-old Ben Doak, who penned a new long-term contract yesterday, could feature against LASK.

The Liverpool boss bluntly replied: “Absolutely no information about that. You will have to wait until tomorrow and look at the line-up. Enjoy it or don't but accept it then we go. We are here to compete not to give opportunities for nobody. Not ours and not for them.”

