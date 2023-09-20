Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Liverpool Press Conference on September 20, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped when asked if he would give some of his Liverpool fringe players opportunities in the Europa League.

The Reds compete in Europe’s second-tier competition this season and begin their campaign with a clash against LASK in Group E tomorrow night in Austria (17.45 BST).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been suggestions that Klopp could utilise his squad in the group stage and hand rests to his key players - something he’s rarely done in the Champions League in the past.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if players such as Ryan Gravenberch - signed from Bayern Munich on deadline day for £34 million - and 17-year-old Ben Doak, who penned a new long-term contract yesterday, could feature against LASK.