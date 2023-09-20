‘Accept it’ - Jurgen Klopp says if Ryan Gravenberch and Ben Doak will start for Liverpool vs LASK
Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday night.
Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped when asked if he would give some of his Liverpool fringe players opportunities in the Europa League.
The Reds compete in Europe’s second-tier competition this season and begin their campaign with a clash against LASK in Group E tomorrow night in Austria (17.45 BST).
There have been suggestions that Klopp could utilise his squad in the group stage and hand rests to his key players - something he’s rarely done in the Champions League in the past.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if players such as Ryan Gravenberch - signed from Bayern Munich on deadline day for £34 million - and 17-year-old Ben Doak, who penned a new long-term contract yesterday, could feature against LASK.
The Liverpool boss bluntly replied: “Absolutely no information about that. You will have to wait until tomorrow and look at the line-up. Enjoy it or don't but accept it then we go. We are here to compete not to give opportunities for nobody. Not ours and not for them.”