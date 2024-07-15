Getty Images

One of the summer’s transfer sagas could ramp up following the conclusion of Euro 2024

There was heartbreak for three of Liverpool’s international players either side of the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, as England and Colombia were beaten in the Euro 2024 and Copa America finals, respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were unused substitutes as Spain won 2-1 against the Three Lions in Berlin while Argentina triumphed 1-0 after extra time in Miami in a blow for Reds winger Luis Diaz. With the continental tournaments wrapped up, the Reds are expected to get to work in the transfer market. Liverpool are yet to make a signing, but sporting director Richard Hughes has already promised a crescendo of deals in August - with late business a result of international tournaments.

One player linked with the Reds is Spain hero Nico Williams, who opened the scoring for La Roja against the Three Lions on Sunday. However, Arne Slot’s side are not the only club interested. Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest however it is La Liga giants Barcelona who appear to be the frontrunners to sign him.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Barca are preparing to begin advanced talks with the player’s representatives this week as they seek to reach an agreement before a Premier League side make a move for the winger. Williams has a reported release clause of £49m in his Athletic Club contract, which runs until the summer of 2027. Speculation over the player’s future has been rife throughout Euro 2024, with Williams featuring in six of Spain’s seven games with two goals and one assist to his name. The reports of Barca planning to advance talks come days after the Basque released a statement making clear they are ‘socially and sportingly capable of keeping’ somebody of Williams’ calibre.

The statement read: "Nico, a footballer very committed to Athletic Club, has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled manner, when he is concentrated to compete in the Euro Cup by the Spanish Football Federation, which has not known how to protect him. Athletic aspires to the maximum, without limits. We are showing that we have an attractive and winning project for our players and coach. The proof is that we have recently renewed two of our internationals, Simón (2029) and Vivian (2031), Nico.

"He signed last year until 2027, and coveted players such as Oihan Sancet, Benat Prados, Julen Agirrezabala, and Aitor Paredes have also been committed for several seasons, to give some examples. Athletic Club is economically, socially and sportingly capable of keeping footballers of the calibre of those named in its structure, including Nico Williams."