Chelsea are undergoing a major summer overhaul with another player poised to leave the club ahead of their Premier League opener with Liverpool

Cesar Azpilicueta is poised to leave Chelsea this summer have agreed personal terms on a two-year contract with Champions League finalists Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year extension at Stamford Bridge last summer but his deal is set to be mutually terminated to allow him to make the switch to Italy.

Liverpool make the trip to Chelsea for their opening game of the Premier League season, with Azpilicueta the latest player set to move on from the club.

The Reds drew 0-0 in both of their league meetings with the Blues last term and are poised to come up against a different-looking side as Mauricio Pochettino oversees his first transfer window as manager.

Fabrizio Romano reports the mutual termination of Azpilicueta’s contract will be the ‘final step’ in his move away from Chelsea, as he prepares to end his 11-year association with the club.

He first joined Chelsea in 2012, and has made over 500 appearances for the club, scoring 17 times and providing 56 assists.

Liverpool and Chelsea both finished outside the Champions League places last term with the Reds clinching Europa League football while the Blues endured a miserable season as they finished in the bottom half of the table.

The pair renew their rivalry at Stamford Bridge on August 13, with Liverpool already recruiting Alexis Mac Allister this summer as they eye more recruits.

A large number of exits have been on the agenda at Chelsea, with Mason Mount the subject of three unsuccessful bids from Manchester United while N'Golo Kanté has moved to the Saudi Pro League.