Liverpool face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday at Anfield.

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has insisted that Liverpool will not have an advantage despite not having a game at the weekend.

The Reds welcome the Dutch giants to Anfield for a Champions League Group A clash tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp's side's Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ajax, meanwhile, head into the game after thrashing Heerenveen 5-0 to continue their perfect start to their Eredivisie season.

They also beat Rangers 4-0 last week while Liverpool opening the European account with a sobering 4-1 loss away to Napoli.

And speaking after Ajax's latest triumph, Schreuder believes the Reds do not have the upper hand.

He said: “We have continued the line of the home game against Rangers. Especially the way we are on the field: the energy, the fun we radiate and the hunger to keep going when we score.

"We expected a difficult start against Heerenveen, they have a good organisation. If you score early, that's quite a knock. That 2-0 over it gave a good feeling.

“We ran into problems a few times due to counters, but the second half went according to plan. Then you can also switch. Off to Liverpool, I would say. I don't know how they are now, but I don't think it's a big disadvantage that they don't play a game this weekend."

Schreuder has previously admitted that he feels Liverpool are to win Group A.

Speaking after the draw was made, he said: "A great draw, with beautiful posters.