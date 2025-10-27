Alan Pardew names two Liverpool players who 'genuinely look like they've had a row'

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew. Picture: talkSPROT/ Youtube | talkSPORT

Liverpool suffered a fourth successive loss in the Premier League against Brentford and are seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the table.

Liverpool suffered a fourth successive loss in the Premier League against Brentford and are seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the table.

Alan Pardew has hit out at Liverpool centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for ‘not doing their job’ properly.

The Reds suffered a fourth successive Premier League defeat as they fell to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Brentford last weekend. The English champions have been poor since the start of the campaign and been woeful at the back. They have conceded a total of 14 goals from nine league games so far and kept just two clean sheets in all competitions.

Milos Kerkez, signed for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth, has struggled at left-back while Conor Bradley has also had his problems on the opposite flank. There have also been worries in central midfield, with head coach Arne Slot still to settle on a favoured partnership.

And former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Pardew believes that the duo of Van Dijk and Konate, who were the bedrock as Liverpool won the title in Slot’s first season as head coach, must take a lot of the blame.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew said: “The keeper [Alisson Becker] is injured and they've got a new keeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] who I wouldn’t say been poor but is a different character in goal.

“Kerkez is really struggling in that Liverpool shirt. I don't care how you dress it up. He's come from Bournemouth where he had an outstanding season, mainly for his attacking play, but has been found out defensively and he struggled again.

“Bradley has always been in and out of the Liverpool team. Konate and Van Dijk genuinely look like they have had a row. I don't know, maybe he is nicking Van Dijk's meal at the training ground! There seems to be a lack of... the one thing about centre-backs is they look after their full-back and each other. That is the key to a back four. Neither are doing that job, so therefore, that is a massive problem for Liverpool.

“In front of that, [Curtis] Jones and [Dominik] Szoboszlai played so [Alexis] Mac Allister didn't get a game. There is an issue there. [Ryan] Gravenberch was the glue from last year. [Mo] Salah is not doing the work perhaps he done in the past, [Cody] Gakpo is not a natural defender. There are a lot of weaknesses when you analysis is defensively and Arne is searching, particularly at the back, and in that central area for stability.”

Liverpool’s new signings have also failed to hit the ground running. Alexander Isak, signed for a British record fee of £125 million, has had a soft launch to his Anfield career and missed the Brentford game because of a groin issue.

Florian Wirtz, recruited for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen, has also endured his struggles and missed a good chance at Brentford. Pardew reckons that Slot should take Wirtz out of the starting line-up.

He added: “Wirtz really looks uncomfortable. I don’t know if his confidence is low and he needs to go the side and play in Gajpo’s position where he played a lot for Leverkusen and give him a bit of freedom. In the nitty gritty, he is finding it difficult.

“I would put him on the bench. He is obviously an asset but I’d say I’m going to rest you until I get this team going again and then you need to deliver. Until this point, the team haven’t performed but neither have you.”