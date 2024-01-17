Alan Shearer on the Man Utd issue he says would not happen at Liverpool or Man City
Alan Shearer believes that the Manchester United drama involving Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag would not happen at a club like Liverpool. Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the former England striker discussed the situation at Old Trafford that eventually led to Sancho being completely frozen out of first team duties.
The 23-year-old — who has not played for Man United since August — recently returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season. Despite his electric performances for the Bundesliga side in the past, a permanent move back to Germany does not seem to be on the cards. So all eyes will be on Sancho once he returns to Manchester this summer, and many will be eager to see whether he will be shipped off on a permanent deal, or if he can make his way back into the United team.
While discussing ten Hag's approach as United manager, Shearer agreed that club issues should be kept in the dressing room. Richards followed up by saying the boss' mistake was 'bringing everything into the public eye'. Indeed, the fall out between ten Hag and Sancho has been made extremely public over the last few months.
Lineker then made a comparison to Klopp and Pep Guardiola and how they deal with things within their teams 'behind closed doors' rather than discussing it in the media.
"At Liverpool, they’ve been really successful, so all the power is with the manager," Shearer followed up. "If one player messes around, then it’s it’s up to the squad as well to jump on that player, for whatever reason.
"Liverpool can kick someone out, Man City [too] you can just leave them out, because the likelihood is that you're going to carry on winning. When you're winning then nothing gets questioned, but as soon as you start losing games, then the issues start to happen."
Liverpool have benched and rotated key players over the years due to their squad depth. Forwards like Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez have often been in healthy competition for a starting spot, while the midfield is also in contention as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones put pressure on the new summer signings.