BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

The 23-year-old — who has not played for Man United since August — recently returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season. Despite his electric performances for the Bundesliga side in the past, a permanent move back to Germany does not seem to be on the cards. So all eyes will be on Sancho once he returns to Manchester this summer, and many will be eager to see whether he will be shipped off on a permanent deal, or if he can make his way back into the United team.

While discussing ten Hag's approach as United manager, Shearer agreed that club issues should be kept in the dressing room. Richards followed up by saying the boss' mistake was 'bringing everything into the public eye'. Indeed, the fall out between ten Hag and Sancho has been made extremely public over the last few months.

Lineker then made a comparison to Klopp and Pep Guardiola and how they deal with things within their teams 'behind closed doors' rather than discussing it in the media.

"At Liverpool, they’ve been really successful, so all the power is with the manager," Shearer followed up. "If one player messes around, then it’s it’s up to the squad as well to jump on that player, for whatever reason.

"Liverpool can kick someone out, Man City [too] you can just leave them out, because the likelihood is that you're going to carry on winning. When you're winning then nothing gets questioned, but as soon as you start losing games, then the issues start to happen."

