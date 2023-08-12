Alan Shearer has tipped Liverpool to finish third in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Reds bring the curtain up on the campaign with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday. Certainly, Kopites will be for much better fortunes than 2022-23. Liverpool underwhelmed for the vast majority and finished a disappointing fifth place - surrendering their Champions League spot in the process.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool look ‘reloaded’ and mean business heading into the upcoming term. During the summer transfer window, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million. They have also agreed a £111 million fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, although Chelsea are still in the reckoning, while Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left.

In a Q&A with The Athletic, Shearer reckons that the Reds’ potency in attack will be enough to finish ahead of Manchester United and Newcastle United - but finish below Manchester City and Arsenal.

He said: “I think Pep with his hunger and drive will get City firing again. Arsenal haven't spent all that money to finish fifth, but I think they will. Do they have enough options up front?