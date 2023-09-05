Watch more videos on Shots!

Jordan Henderson has lifted the lid on his Liverpool departure.

The midfielder made a surprise exit from the Reds to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq in the summer transfer window. Henderson was Liverpool captain, leading Jurgen Klopp’s side to six major honours including the Champions League and Premier League, and had two years remaining on his contract.

However, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being signed from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, Henderson revealed that Jurgen Klopp told him he wouldn’t be guaranteed as many minutes as in previous seasons. As a result, he decided to put paid to his 12-year Anfield stay and join Al-Ettifaq for £12 million.

Speaking about his exit for the first time, Henderson told The Athletic: “There were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing. I’ve got a very good relationship with Jurgen. He was very honest with me. I won’t go into detail about the conversation because it’s private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn’t going to be playing as much. I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position.

“And if I’m not playing, as anybody will know, especially the manager, that can be quite difficult for me and especially when I’ve been at a club for so long, I’ve captained the team for so long. Especially when England’s a big thing for me. You’ve got the Euros coming up. And then there was an approach from Al-Ettifaq to the club to see if it would be possible for me to go there. The reaction from the club again wasn’t to say no. At that moment I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted. I knew that time would come at some point. I didn’t think it would be now. And I had to accept that.

I’ve got very good relationships with Jurgen, with the owners of the club. That’ll be forever. What we’ve achieved together in the past 12 years has been incredible. But at the same time, it was hard for me to take that. If one of those people said to me, “Now we want you to stay”, then we wouldn’t be having this conversation. And I have to then think about what’s next for me in my career. Now, that’s not to say that they forced me out of the club or they were saying they wanted me to leave but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay.”

Reports have suggested that Henderson earns around £700,000-per-week in the Saudi Pro League, where he plays under Kop icon and former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. However, the 33-year-old disputed those claims.

He added: “That was the hardest thing. People will see this club come with loads of money and he’s just gone, “Yeah, I’m going.” When in reality that just wasn’t the case at all. People can believe me or not, but in my life and my career, money has never been a motivation. Ever. Don’t get me wrong, when you move, the business deal has to be tight. You have to have financials, you have to feel wanted, you have to feel valued. And money is a part of that. But that wasn’t the sole reason. And these possibilities came up before money was even mentioned.

“No. I wish it was (laughs). No, honestly, the numbers just aren’t true. But again, it had to work out for us financially as well. I’m not saying that it didn’t and I’m not saying, “Oh, I’m not on good money” because it’s good money and it was a good deal but it wasn’t the numbers that were reported. No. Stevie never mentioned money. Everything I spoke to Stevie about was football and the project. And he actually said he didn’t want to get involved in any of the money stuff. It was all about what we could do together to achieve something special and build a club and build the league.”

Henderson’s move to Saudi was also criticised by the LGBTQ+ community. The midfielder has been a supporter of the community, wearing pink laces at Euro 2020 and had voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game. Being homosexual in the Gulf state is illegal. Henderson insisted he spoke every day about the issue as to whether he should make the move and says he’s ‘hurt’ by those who claim he’s turned his back on the LGBTQ+ community.

He added: “ Every day. It was a difficult time, definitely. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. It was just difficult to make that decision. I’d been at a club for so long, a club that I love and have a lot of respect for the fans, the owners, the manager, my team-mates — to leave my team-mates was a big thing. But in the end, I felt as though it was the right thing for them as well.