Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is among the players who’ve already returned for Liverpool pre-season training.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes he can deliver goals and assists for Liverpool after returning for pre-season training.

The midfielder endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign at the Reds.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Oxlade-Chamberlain was limited to 29 appearances - and did not make a Premier League outing in the final three months of the campaign.

With less than a year left on his Anfield deal, there has been speculation surrounding the 35-cap England international’s future.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with Aston Villa and a shock move to Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United during the transfer window.

However, the 28-year-old is focusing on getting as fit as possible before the season begins with a trip to Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

What’s been said

Asked what his personal aims are for the upcoming term, Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool’s club website: “Just be fit and available and be as ready as possible to compete and to play football and then when I’m playing or getting the opportunities to play, I know then that I set high expectations for myself.

“But at the start of things you’ve just got to make sure that you’re fit and available for selection and then you get the chance to put your targets into practice.

“We’ve got a tough pre-season to get through first so that’s first and then I know what qualities I have and the type of player I want to be: attacking and scoring or providing goals, driving the team forward.