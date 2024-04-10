Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker.

The key trio have been sidelined for the best part of two months. Alexander-Arnold and Jota have been suffering from respective knee injuries while Alisson has been troubled by a hamstring issue.

However, all three players have returned to training Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg tomorrow night before their Premier League title charge recommences when they play Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp admits that Liverpool will remain cautious with the trio and he’s unsure if they will feature against Atalanta - but will be used in the coming ‘days and weeks. The Reds boss said at his pre-Atalanta press conference: “We have to see that [when players could return]. Obviously, we didn't rush it for the boys. They did a lot of training, especially Diogo and Trent, worked as a group for a few weeks. Looked very good.

“Alisson is on the way back. Back in training and see how we use them but need them in the best possible shape.

“That we need them is clear, but we need them in the best possible shape and we want to give them rhythm. It’s always a challenge to reintegrate them, but with the quality they have it should be a bit easier.

